Amenities
BRIGHT 2BD Apartment- Great Location on Palm Ave- OH WEDNESDAY- July 8th from 4:30 to 5:00 pm - BRIGHT 2BD Apartment- Great Location on Palm Ave- OH Wednesday
OPEN HOUSE: Wednesday, July 8 from 4:30 to 5:00 pm
Top level, corner unit!
1658 Palm Ave
San Mateo, CA 94402
-2 Bedroom
-1 Bathroom
-Kitchen with refrigerator (new), oven, and hood (new)
-Hardwood flooring throughout
-Fresh interior paint
-New window coverings throughout
-Private outdoor patio- great for summer BBQ and cocktail parties
-Great location at the intersection of Palm Ave and 17th Ave
-Short walking distance to great neighborhood amenities: Safeway, Starbucks, Borel Shopping Center and more!
-Very close proximity to San Mateo Fairgrounds (Google bus pick-up site)
-Easy access to Highway 92/101/280
-One parking space included at no additional cost
-1-year min. lease term
-No pets
-Rent: $2,295
-Security Deposit: $1,750
-Water included
Open House Showing:
Wednesday (7/8/20) from 4:30 to 5:00 pm
Exclusively Rented by:
SC Property Management Inc.
DRE #01852584
(RLNE5912859)