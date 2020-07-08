Amenities

OPEN HOUSE: Wednesday, July 8 from 4:30 to 5:00 pm

Top level, corner unit!



1658 Palm Ave

San Mateo, CA 94402



-2 Bedroom

-1 Bathroom

-Kitchen with refrigerator (new), oven, and hood (new)

-Hardwood flooring throughout

-Fresh interior paint

-New window coverings throughout

-Private outdoor patio- great for summer BBQ and cocktail parties



-Great location at the intersection of Palm Ave and 17th Ave

-Short walking distance to great neighborhood amenities: Safeway, Starbucks, Borel Shopping Center and more!

-Very close proximity to San Mateo Fairgrounds (Google bus pick-up site)

-Easy access to Highway 92/101/280

-One parking space included at no additional cost



-1-year min. lease term

-No pets



-Rent: $2,295

-Security Deposit: $1,750

-Water included



Open House Showing:

Wednesday (7/8/20) from 4:30 to 5:00 pm



Exclusively Rented by:

SC Property Management Inc.

DRE #01852584



