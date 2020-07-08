All apartments in San Mateo
Find more places like 1658 Palm Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Mateo, CA
/
1658 Palm Ave
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

1658 Palm Ave

1658 Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Mateo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1658 Palm Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94402
Hayward Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
bbq/grill
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
BRIGHT 2BD Apartment- Great Location on Palm Ave- OH WEDNESDAY- July 8th from 4:30 to 5:00 pm - BRIGHT 2BD Apartment- Great Location on Palm Ave- OH Wednesday
OPEN HOUSE: Wednesday, July 8 from 4:30 to 5:00 pm
Top level, corner unit!

1658 Palm Ave
San Mateo, CA 94402

-2 Bedroom
-1 Bathroom
-Kitchen with refrigerator (new), oven, and hood (new)
-Hardwood flooring throughout
-Fresh interior paint
-New window coverings throughout
-Private outdoor patio- great for summer BBQ and cocktail parties

-Great location at the intersection of Palm Ave and 17th Ave
-Short walking distance to great neighborhood amenities: Safeway, Starbucks, Borel Shopping Center and more!
-Very close proximity to San Mateo Fairgrounds (Google bus pick-up site)
-Easy access to Highway 92/101/280
-One parking space included at no additional cost

-1-year min. lease term
-No pets

-Rent: $2,295
-Security Deposit: $1,750
-Water included

Open House Showing:
Wednesday (7/8/20) from 4:30 to 5:00 pm

Exclusively Rented by:
SC Property Management Inc.
DRE #01852584

(RLNE5912859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1658 Palm Ave have any available units?
1658 Palm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Mateo, CA.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1658 Palm Ave have?
Some of 1658 Palm Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1658 Palm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1658 Palm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1658 Palm Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1658 Palm Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 1658 Palm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1658 Palm Ave offers parking.
Does 1658 Palm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1658 Palm Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1658 Palm Ave have a pool?
No, 1658 Palm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1658 Palm Ave have accessible units?
No, 1658 Palm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1658 Palm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1658 Palm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr
San Mateo, CA 94403
Mode
2089 Pacific Blvd
San Mateo, CA 94403
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W
San Mateo, CA 94403
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo
San Mateo, CA 94403
Field House at Bay Meadows
282 Pony Lane
San Mateo, CA 94403
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave
San Mateo, CA 94403
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St
San Mateo, CA 94401
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl
San Mateo, CA 94403

Similar Pages

San Mateo 1 BedroomsSan Mateo 2 Bedrooms
San Mateo Apartments with ParkingSan Mateo Pet Friendly Places
San Mateo Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Fairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HillsdaleMarina Lagoon
North CentralNorthwest Heights
Beresford Park

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley