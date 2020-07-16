1532 Roberta DR

Amenities

Your destination waterfront lifestyle awaits you in the heart of the Peninsula! Enjoy water front & center in this spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bath home with a beach resort vibe. A bright southern exposure paradise with full size pool, hot tub and flagstone patio leads to a full size dock making it a rare and desirable quiet water destination on the San Mateo Marina Lagoon. Modern front door leads to a breezeway and enclosed light filled atrium with translucent ceiling and wall of windows just off the large living room with bookcase and large pane window to the water. Modern touches include a stainless suite with 36 full 6 burner gas grate oven, Viking hood, French door refrigerator with ice and water, dishwasher with top mount controls, large Anderson sliding glass door, bay window, refinished hardwood floors, six panel flat shaker doors and new handle sets throughout, jetted tub with rainfall and hand showers, and updated bathrooms. Your tropical retreat for rejuvenation and productivity.