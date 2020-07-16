All apartments in San Mateo
San Mateo, CA
1532 Roberta DR
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:59 PM

1532 Roberta DR

1532 Roberta Drive · (650) 346-0900
San Mateo
Location

1532 Roberta Drive, San Mateo, CA 94403
Shoreview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Your destination waterfront lifestyle awaits you in the heart of the Peninsula! Enjoy water front & center in this spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bath home with a beach resort vibe. A bright southern exposure paradise with full size pool, hot tub and flagstone patio leads to a full size dock making it a rare and desirable quiet water destination on the San Mateo Marina Lagoon. Modern front door leads to a breezeway and enclosed light filled atrium with translucent ceiling and wall of windows just off the large living room with bookcase and large pane window to the water. Modern touches include a stainless suite with 36 full 6 burner gas grate oven, Viking hood, French door refrigerator with ice and water, dishwasher with top mount controls, large Anderson sliding glass door, bay window, refinished hardwood floors, six panel flat shaker doors and new handle sets throughout, jetted tub with rainfall and hand showers, and updated bathrooms. Your tropical retreat for rejuvenation and productivity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Roberta DR have any available units?
1532 Roberta DR has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1532 Roberta DR have?
Some of 1532 Roberta DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 Roberta DR currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Roberta DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Roberta DR pet-friendly?
No, 1532 Roberta DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 1532 Roberta DR offer parking?
Yes, 1532 Roberta DR offers parking.
Does 1532 Roberta DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 Roberta DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Roberta DR have a pool?
Yes, 1532 Roberta DR has a pool.
Does 1532 Roberta DR have accessible units?
No, 1532 Roberta DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Roberta DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1532 Roberta DR has units with dishwashers.
