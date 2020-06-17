All apartments in San Mateo
Find more places like 114 Barneson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Mateo, CA
/
114 Barneson Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

114 Barneson Avenue

114 Barneson Avenue · (650) 488-5650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Mateo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

114 Barneson Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94402
Hayward Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1007 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2bd / 1ba unit in a friendly apartment community with well lit interiors and, especially, a living room that opens on to a large private patio and sunny side yard. Combination of tile and carpet floors. Lots of kitchen cabinets for storage. Kitchen is complete with refrigerator, range/oven, and dishwasher. Energy efficient and sound insulting double pane windows; Large closet space; extensive kitchen cabinet storage; and full size bathroom with bathtub. Laundry on-site.

This great unit on a wonderful tree-lined street, in a desirable residential neighborhood. San Mateo,with it's equally appealing downtown area is a only a short distance away(1 mile).

No Pets and No Smoking.

Terms:
Available Now.
Rent: $2,950/mo. One year lease.
Deposit: $3,500.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Barneson Avenue have any available units?
114 Barneson Avenue has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Barneson Avenue have?
Some of 114 Barneson Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Barneson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
114 Barneson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Barneson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 114 Barneson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 114 Barneson Avenue offer parking?
No, 114 Barneson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 114 Barneson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Barneson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Barneson Avenue have a pool?
No, 114 Barneson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 114 Barneson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 114 Barneson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Barneson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Barneson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 114 Barneson Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Creekside
1600 E 3rd Ave
San Mateo, CA 94401
CitySouth
3055 La Selva
San Mateo, CA 94403
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir
San Mateo, CA 94404
Mode
2089 Pacific Blvd
San Mateo, CA 94403
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W
San Mateo, CA 94403
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W
San Mateo, CA 94403
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St
San Mateo, CA 94401
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave
San Mateo, CA 94402

Similar Pages

San Mateo 1 BedroomsSan Mateo 2 Bedrooms
San Mateo Apartments with BalconySan Mateo Apartments with Parking
San Mateo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HillsdaleMarina Lagoon
Northwest HeightsNorth Central
ShoreviewBeresford Park

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity