114 Barneson Avenue

2bd / 1ba unit in a friendly apartment community with well lit interiors and, especially, a living room that opens on to a large private patio and sunny side yard. Combination of tile and carpet floors. Lots of kitchen cabinets for storage. Kitchen is complete with refrigerator, range/oven, and dishwasher. Energy efficient and sound insulting double pane windows; Large closet space; extensive kitchen cabinet storage; and full size bathroom with bathtub. Laundry on-site.



This great unit on a wonderful tree-lined street, in a desirable residential neighborhood. San Mateo,with it's equally appealing downtown area is a only a short distance away(1 mile).



No Pets and No Smoking.



Terms:

Available Now.

Rent: $2,950/mo. One year lease.

Deposit: $3,500.

Contact us to schedule a showing.