San Marino, CA
2900 Duarte Road
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:39 AM

2900 Duarte Road

2900 W Duarte Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2900 W Duarte Rd, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand-new custom home on huge lot in San Marino's No. 1 ranking school district. Surrounded by many multi-million-dollar homes. Boasts charm, detail, large deck, exceptional landscaping. 2,210 s/f with 3 master suite bedrooms. Spacious, light-filled living room for family and guests. Also features formal dining room, multi-function entertainment area, unique powder room and detached two-car garage. Hardwood flooring, stunning light fixtures, custom cabinetry, decorative crown moldings and custom details. All-new Gourmet kitchen is chef's dream with beautiful custom cabinetry, brand-new built-in appliances and exquisitely-designed counter top island. 550 s/f master bedroom features walk-in closet and brand-new free-standing tub and shower with dual sinks. Large second bedroom has ample closet space and private bathroom. Walking distance to Carver Elementary School and San Marino High School and Huntington Drive stores. Click on the virtual tour link to view the property from different perspectives.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

