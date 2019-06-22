2900 Duarte Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Brand-new custom home on huge lot in San Marino's No. 1 ranking school district. Surrounded by many multi-million-dollar homes. Boasts charm, detail, large deck, exceptional landscaping. 2,210 s/f with 3 master suite bedrooms. Spacious, light-filled living room for family and guests. Also features formal dining room, multi-function entertainment area, unique powder room and detached two-car garage. Hardwood flooring, stunning light fixtures, custom cabinetry, decorative crown moldings and custom details. All-new Gourmet kitchen is chef's dream with beautiful custom cabinetry, brand-new built-in appliances and exquisitely-designed counter top island. 550 s/f master bedroom features walk-in closet and brand-new free-standing tub and shower with dual sinks. Large second bedroom has ample closet space and private bathroom. Walking distance to Carver Elementary School and San Marino High School and Huntington Drive stores. Click on the virtual tour link to view the property from different perspectives.