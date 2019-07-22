Rent Calculator
San Marino, CA
/
2630 Lorain Road
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM
1 of 6
2630 Lorain Road
2630 Lorain Road
No Longer Available
Location
2630 Lorain Road, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino
Amenities
hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms Single Family House with beautiful pool. The office can be used as 3rd Bedroom. Living room with hardwood floor and fireplace. Huge Family room overlooks the backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2630 Lorain Road have any available units?
2630 Lorain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marino, CA
.
Is 2630 Lorain Road currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Lorain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Lorain Road pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Lorain Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marino
.
Does 2630 Lorain Road offer parking?
No, 2630 Lorain Road does not offer parking.
Does 2630 Lorain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Lorain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Lorain Road have a pool?
Yes, 2630 Lorain Road has a pool.
Does 2630 Lorain Road have accessible units?
No, 2630 Lorain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Lorain Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2630 Lorain Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2630 Lorain Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2630 Lorain Road does not have units with air conditioning.
