Delightful traditional home that has been recently repainted inside and out. Good central city location. House includes a formal Dining Room plus adjoining Sun Room, central air, and a large, grassy back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2470 Lorain Road have any available units?
2470 Lorain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 2470 Lorain Road have?
Some of 2470 Lorain Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2470 Lorain Road currently offering any rent specials?
2470 Lorain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.