All apartments in San Marino
Find more places like 1880 Lombardy Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marino, CA
/
1880 Lombardy Road
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:13 AM

1880 Lombardy Road

1880 Lombardy Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1880 Lombardy Road, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 Lombardy Road have any available units?
1880 Lombardy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 1880 Lombardy Road have?
Some of 1880 Lombardy Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1880 Lombardy Road currently offering any rent specials?
1880 Lombardy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 Lombardy Road pet-friendly?
No, 1880 Lombardy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 1880 Lombardy Road offer parking?
Yes, 1880 Lombardy Road offers parking.
Does 1880 Lombardy Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1880 Lombardy Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 Lombardy Road have a pool?
No, 1880 Lombardy Road does not have a pool.
Does 1880 Lombardy Road have accessible units?
No, 1880 Lombardy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 Lombardy Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1880 Lombardy Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1880 Lombardy Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1880 Lombardy Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Marino 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Marino Apartments with Garages
San Marino Apartments with ParkingSan Marino Apartments with Pools
San Marino Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CASun Village, CA
Florence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles