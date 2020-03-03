Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Marino, CA
/
1880 Lombardy Road
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:13 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1880 Lombardy Road
1880 Lombardy Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1880 Lombardy Road, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1880 Lombardy Road have any available units?
1880 Lombardy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marino, CA
.
What amenities does 1880 Lombardy Road have?
Some of 1880 Lombardy Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1880 Lombardy Road currently offering any rent specials?
1880 Lombardy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 Lombardy Road pet-friendly?
No, 1880 Lombardy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marino
.
Does 1880 Lombardy Road offer parking?
Yes, 1880 Lombardy Road offers parking.
Does 1880 Lombardy Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1880 Lombardy Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 Lombardy Road have a pool?
No, 1880 Lombardy Road does not have a pool.
Does 1880 Lombardy Road have accessible units?
No, 1880 Lombardy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 Lombardy Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1880 Lombardy Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1880 Lombardy Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1880 Lombardy Road does not have units with air conditioning.
