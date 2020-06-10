Camden Old Creek

Parking Details: Rentable Carports available for $35/month. Other, assigned: $35/month. Get the perfect spot! We have ample open parking for our residents and visitors on a first-come, first-served basis. Our townhomes include attached two-car garages and select apartment homes come with assigned detached one-car garages. Rentable Carports are available for $35 per car, per month. Garage lot, assigned. Get the perfect spot! We have ample open parking for our residents and visitors on a first-come, first-served basis. Our townhomes include attached two-car garages and select apartment homes come with assigned detached one-car garages. Rentable Carports are available for $35 per car, per month.