Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

Camden Old Creek

1935 Northstar Way · (760) 273-4379
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA 92078
La Costa Oaks North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 279 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 149 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,229

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 380 · Avail. now

$2,229

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. Sep 22

$2,509

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 283 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,539

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 229 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,569

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 963 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 359 · Avail. Sep 22

$3,069

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1331 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Sep 8

$3,149

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1331 sqft

Unit 321 · Avail. Jul 22

$3,189

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1331 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Old Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
alarm system
business center
carport
e-payments
online portal
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Enjoy beautiful courtyard and mountain views at Camden Old Creek. Our pet-friendly community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of parking for you and your guests. Garages are also available for select apartments. Nestled in San Marcos, experience Southern California living at its finest. We are conveniently located near The Forum shops at Carlsbad, great entertainment, Del Mar and Moonlight beaches and plenty of restaurants. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Additional: Cable and Internet $96, Valet Living (trash pickup) $0, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: N/A
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit
Parking Details: Rentable Carports available for $35/month. Other, assigned: $35/month. Get the perfect spot! We have ample open parking for our residents and visitors on a first-come, first-served basis. Our townhomes include attached two-car garages and select apartment homes come with assigned detached one-car garages. Rentable Carports are available for $35 per car, per month. Garage lot, assigned. Get the perfect spot! We have ample open parking for our residents and visitors on a first-come, first-served basis. Our townhomes include attached two-car garages and select apartment homes come with assigned detached one-car garages. Rentable Carports are available for $35 per car, per month.
Storage Details: Some units are provided additional storage units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Old Creek have any available units?
Camden Old Creek has 21 units available starting at $2,179 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Old Creek have?
Some of Camden Old Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Old Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Old Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Old Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Old Creek is pet friendly.
Does Camden Old Creek offer parking?
Yes, Camden Old Creek offers parking.
Does Camden Old Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Old Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Old Creek have a pool?
Yes, Camden Old Creek has a pool.
Does Camden Old Creek have accessible units?
No, Camden Old Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Old Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Old Creek has units with dishwashers.
