Camden Old Creek

Lease Length: 5-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Additional: Cable and Internet $96, Valet Living (trash pickup) $0, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: N/A
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit
Parking Details: Rentable Carports available for $35/month. Other, assigned: $35/month. Get the perfect spot! We have ample open parking for our residents and visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.
Our townhomes include attached two-car garages and select apartment homes come with assigned detached one-car garages. Rentable Carports are available for $35 per car, per month. Garage lot, assigned. Get the perfect spot! We have ample open parking for our residents and visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.
Storage Details: Some units are provided additional storage units