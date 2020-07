Amenities

WELCOME TO BLOCK C Live in one of the friendliest apartments in San Marcos, CA and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located off of Twin Oaks Valley Dr and E. Barham Dr., Block C at North City is a brand new apartment community, just minutes away from California State University San Marcos. Block C at North City offers its residents unique studio, one, two bedroom apartment homes along with stunning three bedroom town homes, in addition to exclusive amenities and the opportunity to live in one of San Diego's hottest neighborhoods. Take a dip in our gorgeous pool, stroll through our pet-friendly paseo, wash up the pup in our pet grooming station or spend a day on our sun deck all right here in North County. If you're looking for a home close to California State University San Marcos or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, Block C is the place for you in San Marcos.