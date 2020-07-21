All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 23 2019 at 10:46 AM

977 Tucana Drive

977 Tucana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

977 Tucana Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
STUNNING MODERN ENTERTAINERS' DREAM HOME in Bella Vista @ San Elijo Hills, w/ exceptional indoor/outdoor living space on A HUGE 10,000+ SF LOT w/ gorgeous POOL/SPA, water features, sunken patio w/firepit, covered loggia, outdoor kitchen w/ built-in bbq island/keg, fridge & 1/2 BASKETBALL CRT! CUSTOM ADDITIONS on 1st fl: 6th bedr & spa-like bathr + huge upstairs deck! LUXURY UPGRADES incl. large kitchen w/ quartz counters, stone back splash, premium wood flooring, solar & more! A MUST SEE! Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 977 Tucana Drive have any available units?
977 Tucana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 977 Tucana Drive have?
Some of 977 Tucana Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 977 Tucana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
977 Tucana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 977 Tucana Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 977 Tucana Drive is pet friendly.
Does 977 Tucana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 977 Tucana Drive offers parking.
Does 977 Tucana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 977 Tucana Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 977 Tucana Drive have a pool?
Yes, 977 Tucana Drive has a pool.
Does 977 Tucana Drive have accessible units?
No, 977 Tucana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 977 Tucana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 977 Tucana Drive has units with dishwashers.
