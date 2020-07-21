977 Tucana Drive

Amenities
STUNNING MODERN ENTERTAINERS' DREAM HOME in Bella Vista @ San Elijo Hills, w/ exceptional indoor/outdoor living space on A HUGE 10,000+ SF LOT w/ gorgeous POOL/SPA, water features, sunken patio w/firepit, covered loggia, outdoor kitchen w/ built-in bbq island/keg, fridge & 1/2 BASKETBALL CRT! CUSTOM ADDITIONS on 1st fl: 6th bedr & spa-like bathr + huge upstairs deck! LUXURY UPGRADES incl. large kitchen w/ quartz counters, stone back splash, premium wood flooring, solar & more! A MUST SEE! Pets considered.