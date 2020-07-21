909 Mira Lago Way

Amenities
Lovingly maintained & upgraded. Located in desirable Crescent Court neighborhood in San Marcos. Lrg open kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances & breakfast bar. Cozy family room w fireplace. Quality furniture is available for rent as well. Upgraded throughout w/ plantation shutters, ceiling fans in all beds. Upstairs loft w/built-ins for kids study area, home office or 5th BR. Convenient upstairs laundry rm. Attached roomy 2 car garage with storage. Go to: http://www.FrancisTaylorPM.com