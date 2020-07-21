All apartments in San Marcos
909 Mira Lago Way

909 Mira Lago Way · No Longer Available
Location

909 Mira Lago Way, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovingly maintained & upgraded. Located in desirable Crescent Court neighborhood in San Marcos. Lrg open kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances & breakfast bar. Cozy family room w fireplace. Quality furniture is available for rent as well. Upgraded throughout w/ plantation shutters, ceiling fans in all beds. Upstairs loft w/built-ins for kids study area, home office or 5th BR. Convenient upstairs laundry rm. Attached roomy 2 car garage with storage. Go to: http://www.FrancisTaylorPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Mira Lago Way have any available units?
909 Mira Lago Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Mira Lago Way have?
Some of 909 Mira Lago Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Mira Lago Way currently offering any rent specials?
909 Mira Lago Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Mira Lago Way pet-friendly?
No, 909 Mira Lago Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 909 Mira Lago Way offer parking?
Yes, 909 Mira Lago Way offers parking.
Does 909 Mira Lago Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 Mira Lago Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Mira Lago Way have a pool?
No, 909 Mira Lago Way does not have a pool.
Does 909 Mira Lago Way have accessible units?
No, 909 Mira Lago Way does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Mira Lago Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Mira Lago Way has units with dishwashers.
