Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

906 Mira Lago Way

906 Mira Lago Way · (619) 431-4827
Location

906 Mira Lago Way, San Marcos, CA 92078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 906 Mira Lago Way · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in San Marcos within the Crescent Court Community featuring approximately 1,725 SF of living space over two levels. This property was one of the model homes during community construction. Open living room, dining & kitchen with beautiful tile and wooden flooring. Upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and bar top. Private enclosed wrap-around patio. Bonus office space with built in desk located upstairs. Large laundry room includes washer and dryer with built in cabinetry. Master bedroom features attached bath with walk-in closet, dual sinks, large soaking tub and shower stall. Great location near shops, restaurants and easy freeway access!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2825
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One cat considered for an additional $40/month pet rent

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8YQjLJ4He8&feature=youtu.be
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: San Marcos
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None. Tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Patio

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace, surround sound, alarm system and water filter under kitchen sink are as is.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4932228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

