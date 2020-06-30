All apartments in San Marcos
873 Hailey Ct.
873 Hailey Ct.

873 Hailey Court · No Longer Available
Location

873 Hailey Court, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 873 Hailey Ct. have any available units?
873 Hailey Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 873 Hailey Ct. have?
Some of 873 Hailey Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 873 Hailey Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
873 Hailey Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 Hailey Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 873 Hailey Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 873 Hailey Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 873 Hailey Ct. offers parking.
Does 873 Hailey Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 873 Hailey Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 Hailey Ct. have a pool?
No, 873 Hailey Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 873 Hailey Ct. have accessible units?
No, 873 Hailey Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 873 Hailey Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 873 Hailey Ct. has units with dishwashers.

