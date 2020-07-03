All apartments in San Marcos
850 Antilla Way

850 Antilla Way · No Longer Available
Location

850 Antilla Way, San Marcos, CA 92078
San Elijo Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
FOR LEASE! Beautiful 4 + 1 bedroom (OFFICE is optional bedroom) in the San Elijo Hills/Meridian neighborhood. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Features & upgrades include premium hardwood & tile flooring, stainless steel appliances (fridge incl), granite counters, crown molding, custom paint, built-in closet, A/C & more! Elegant curb appeal with stone wall in front/covered patio. Private yard with no neighbors behind, and features a spacious patio/lawn + side courtyard. 3 car garage. May 1st move-in. Pets considered/please inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Antilla Way have any available units?
850 Antilla Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Antilla Way have?
Some of 850 Antilla Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Antilla Way currently offering any rent specials?
850 Antilla Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Antilla Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 Antilla Way is pet friendly.
Does 850 Antilla Way offer parking?
Yes, 850 Antilla Way offers parking.
Does 850 Antilla Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Antilla Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Antilla Way have a pool?
No, 850 Antilla Way does not have a pool.
Does 850 Antilla Way have accessible units?
No, 850 Antilla Way does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Antilla Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 Antilla Way has units with dishwashers.

