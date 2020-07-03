850 Antilla Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

FOR LEASE! Beautiful 4 + 1 bedroom (OFFICE is optional bedroom) in the San Elijo Hills/Meridian neighborhood. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Features & upgrades include premium hardwood & tile flooring, stainless steel appliances (fridge incl), granite counters, crown molding, custom paint, built-in closet, A/C & more! Elegant curb appeal with stone wall in front/covered patio. Private yard with no neighbors behind, and features a spacious patio/lawn + side courtyard. 3 car garage. May 1st move-in. Pets considered/please inquire.