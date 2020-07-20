All apartments in San Marcos
831 Vineyard Rd.
831 Vineyard Rd.

831 Vineyard Road · No Longer Available
Location

831 Vineyard Road, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Clean and neat 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with large private fenced back yard and patio area. Close in location to all San Marcos shopping, restaurants and easy access to Hwy 78 freeway. Very private location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Vineyard Rd. have any available units?
831 Vineyard Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 Vineyard Rd. have?
Some of 831 Vineyard Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Vineyard Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
831 Vineyard Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Vineyard Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 831 Vineyard Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 831 Vineyard Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 831 Vineyard Rd. offers parking.
Does 831 Vineyard Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 Vineyard Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Vineyard Rd. have a pool?
No, 831 Vineyard Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 831 Vineyard Rd. have accessible units?
No, 831 Vineyard Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Vineyard Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 Vineyard Rd. has units with dishwashers.
