Clean and neat 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with large private fenced back yard and patio area. Close in location to all San Marcos shopping, restaurants and easy access to Hwy 78 freeway. Very private location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 831 Vineyard Rd. have any available units?
831 Vineyard Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 Vineyard Rd. have?
Some of 831 Vineyard Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Vineyard Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
831 Vineyard Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.