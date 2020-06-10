All apartments in San Marcos
790 Via Bahia

790 Via Bahia · No Longer Available
Location

790 Via Bahia, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in desirable Santa Fe Hills area of San Marcos. Bright, open and airy floor plan. All bedrooms upstairs. Partial ocean view. Close to Palomar and California State San Marcos Colleges, shopping, dining and freeways.opportunity to make this home yours!

Contact our leasing agent for more information! We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 Via Bahia have any available units?
790 Via Bahia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 790 Via Bahia currently offering any rent specials?
790 Via Bahia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 Via Bahia pet-friendly?
Yes, 790 Via Bahia is pet friendly.
Does 790 Via Bahia offer parking?
No, 790 Via Bahia does not offer parking.
Does 790 Via Bahia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 790 Via Bahia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 Via Bahia have a pool?
No, 790 Via Bahia does not have a pool.
Does 790 Via Bahia have accessible units?
No, 790 Via Bahia does not have accessible units.
Does 790 Via Bahia have units with dishwashers?
No, 790 Via Bahia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 790 Via Bahia have units with air conditioning?
No, 790 Via Bahia does not have units with air conditioning.
