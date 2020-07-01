764 Poppy Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

MOVE-IN READY! Amazing Discovery Hills home situated on a large lot with spacious patio. Expansive high ceilings that greet you as you enter. Features incl. tile flooring thru/out the downstairs, freshly painted interior (incl. all cabinets) giving it a light & bright feel + 4 bedrooms w/laminate flooring for easy maintenance, 2.5 baths + 3 car garage! Currently zoned for Discovery Elementary, San Elijo Middle & San Marcos High. Washer/Dryer & fridge included. Pets considered, sorry no cats.