All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 764 Poppy Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
764 Poppy Road
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

764 Poppy Road

764 Poppy Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

764 Poppy Road, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY! Amazing Discovery Hills home situated on a large lot with spacious patio. Expansive high ceilings that greet you as you enter. Features incl. tile flooring thru/out the downstairs, freshly painted interior (incl. all cabinets) giving it a light & bright feel + 4 bedrooms w/laminate flooring for easy maintenance, 2.5 baths + 3 car garage! Currently zoned for Discovery Elementary, San Elijo Middle & San Marcos High. Washer/Dryer & fridge included. Pets considered, sorry no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 Poppy Road have any available units?
764 Poppy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 764 Poppy Road have?
Some of 764 Poppy Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 764 Poppy Road currently offering any rent specials?
764 Poppy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 Poppy Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 764 Poppy Road is pet friendly.
Does 764 Poppy Road offer parking?
Yes, 764 Poppy Road offers parking.
Does 764 Poppy Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 764 Poppy Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 Poppy Road have a pool?
No, 764 Poppy Road does not have a pool.
Does 764 Poppy Road have accessible units?
No, 764 Poppy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 764 Poppy Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 764 Poppy Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego