750 Avenida Codorniz

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

LOCATION!!! Pristine, safe & quiet Santa Fe Hills community, offering multiple parks, a recreational complex (pool & tennis). Excellent school district~award winning elementary schools & High schools, close to CSUSM & Palomar JC. Highly upgraded home, a bedroom/home office on the first floor. Soaring ceilings, living room plus a dining room, family room w/fireplace. Laundry room w/all appliances included. Large, tropical back yard. Great views from Spacious Master bedroom. Close to everything.