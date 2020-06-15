Amenities
686 Jay Court, San Marcos, CA 92069 - 5 Bed / 3 Bath 2,897 s.q. ft. two story unit located in San Marcos. Spacious floor plan, large kitchen with plenty of counter/storage space. Large Living room with Fireplace, Guest bedroom with private bath downstairs, Spacious master bedroom/bath, Laundry room upstairs w/ washer/dryer included. Den located upstairs, perfect for office space. Small Backyard & Attached Two Car Garage.
1 Year Lease
No Smoking
Pets on Approval
Renters Insurance required
Tenant Pays All Utilities
Rent: $3,400
Deposit: $3,700
Processing fee: $50
Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult
Call 760-585-1755 to schedule a showing
(RLNE4764308)