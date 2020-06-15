All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 686 Jay Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
686 Jay Court
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

686 Jay Court

686 Jay Court · (760) 585-1755 ext. 110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

686 Jay Court, San Marcos, CA 92069

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 686 Jay Court · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2897 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
686 Jay Court, San Marcos, CA 92069 - 5 Bed / 3 Bath 2,897 s.q. ft. two story unit located in San Marcos. Spacious floor plan, large kitchen with plenty of counter/storage space. Large Living room with Fireplace, Guest bedroom with private bath downstairs, Spacious master bedroom/bath, Laundry room upstairs w/ washer/dryer included. Den located upstairs, perfect for office space. Small Backyard & Attached Two Car Garage.

1 Year Lease
No Smoking
Pets on Approval
Renters Insurance required
Tenant Pays All Utilities

Rent: $3,400
Deposit: $3,700
Processing fee: $50

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Call 760-585-1755 to schedule a showing

(RLNE4764308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 686 Jay Court have any available units?
686 Jay Court has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 686 Jay Court have?
Some of 686 Jay Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 686 Jay Court currently offering any rent specials?
686 Jay Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 686 Jay Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 686 Jay Court is pet friendly.
Does 686 Jay Court offer parking?
Yes, 686 Jay Court does offer parking.
Does 686 Jay Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 686 Jay Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 686 Jay Court have a pool?
No, 686 Jay Court does not have a pool.
Does 686 Jay Court have accessible units?
No, 686 Jay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 686 Jay Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 686 Jay Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 686 Jay Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity