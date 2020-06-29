All apartments in San Marcos
613 Bush Lane
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

613 Bush Lane

613 Bush Lane · No Longer Available
Location

613 Bush Lane, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Air Conditioned Home - Air Conditioned two-story home on cul de sac in gated community features wrap around patio with small yard, light maple cabinetry, granite countertops and all white appliances in kitchen including gas range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher and new stainless steel French-Door refrigerator. View from kitchen, family and formal dining room to patio/yard and mountains. Large living room and family room with fireplace and wall cut-out for your entertainment equipment and half bath plus storage closet on first floor as well. Sunny loft and all bedrooms on second floor, include large master bedroom/bath suite with walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity also has view to mountains and second full bath has tub/shower combo and dual sink vanity. Laundry room on second floor with lots of cabinetry for storage and stainless steel high efficiency washer/dryer. Attached garage has spacious work bench and storage cabinetry. This home is wired for alarm system. Sorry, this property does not accept co-signers.

DRE01197438

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3380144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Bush Lane have any available units?
613 Bush Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 Bush Lane have?
Some of 613 Bush Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Bush Lane currently offering any rent specials?
613 Bush Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Bush Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 Bush Lane is pet friendly.
Does 613 Bush Lane offer parking?
Yes, 613 Bush Lane offers parking.
Does 613 Bush Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 Bush Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Bush Lane have a pool?
No, 613 Bush Lane does not have a pool.
Does 613 Bush Lane have accessible units?
No, 613 Bush Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Bush Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Bush Lane has units with dishwashers.

