All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 570 Dundee Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
570 Dundee Lane
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 AM

570 Dundee Lane

570 Dundee Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

570 Dundee Lane, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 Dundee Lane have any available units?
570 Dundee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 570 Dundee Lane have?
Some of 570 Dundee Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 Dundee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
570 Dundee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 Dundee Lane pet-friendly?
No, 570 Dundee Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 570 Dundee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 570 Dundee Lane offers parking.
Does 570 Dundee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 570 Dundee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 Dundee Lane have a pool?
No, 570 Dundee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 570 Dundee Lane have accessible units?
No, 570 Dundee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 570 Dundee Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 570 Dundee Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego