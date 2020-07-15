All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:05 PM

539 Almond Road

539 Almond Road · (760) 471-5098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

539 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
HIGHLY UPGRADED TOWNHOME located in the desirable gated community of Portarosa at Coronado Ranch! This beautiful unit offers amazing upgrades & features including 3 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS, premium hardwood flooring, gourmet granite kitchen, custom stone backsplash, newer paint, a/c, plus upgraded baths with stone tiled showers & private balcony off the living room. Equipped with fridge/washer/dryer & 2 car attached garage. Resort-Style amenities: pool/spa, gym, clubhouse & playground! SORRY, NO PETS. Available 8/5/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Almond Road have any available units?
539 Almond Road has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 Almond Road have?
Some of 539 Almond Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Almond Road currently offering any rent specials?
539 Almond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Almond Road pet-friendly?
No, 539 Almond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 539 Almond Road offer parking?
Yes, 539 Almond Road offers parking.
Does 539 Almond Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 539 Almond Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Almond Road have a pool?
Yes, 539 Almond Road has a pool.
Does 539 Almond Road have accessible units?
No, 539 Almond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Almond Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 Almond Road has units with dishwashers.
