539 Almond Road

Amenities
HIGHLY UPGRADED TOWNHOME located in the desirable gated community of Portarosa at Coronado Ranch! This beautiful unit offers amazing upgrades & features including 3 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS, premium hardwood flooring, gourmet granite kitchen, custom stone backsplash, newer paint, a/c, plus upgraded baths with stone tiled showers & private balcony off the living room. Equipped with fridge/washer/dryer & 2 car attached garage. Resort-Style amenities: pool/spa, gym, clubhouse & playground! SORRY, NO PETS. Available 8/5/2020.