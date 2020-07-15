Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

474 Almond Road Available 08/14/20 Marvelous Condo Close To All! - Enjoy this 2 bedrooms 2.5 bath townhome in the heart of San Marcos!



Lovely dual master suites with plush carpeting and custom custom paint and each with its own full bathroom suite.



Your kitchen is bright and open with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, easy care tile flooring and all kitchen appliances. Create your culinary delights and dine al fresco on your cozy private balcony.



This lovely condo features an attached one car garage and assigned parking space along with full size washer and dryer, no visits to the laundry mat! Also has central heat and air conditioning.



Gated Community with a pool and spa and large community lawn area.

Minutes away from shopping, dining, and Cal State San Marcos



Renters Insurance Required



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2191008)