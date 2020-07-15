All apartments in San Marcos
San Marcos, CA
474 Almond Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:48 PM

474 Almond Road

474 Almond Road · (442) 245-5001
Location

474 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 474 Almond Road · Avail. Aug 14

$2,125

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 879 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
474 Almond Road Available 08/14/20 Marvelous Condo Close To All! - Enjoy this 2 bedrooms 2.5 bath townhome in the heart of San Marcos!

Lovely dual master suites with plush carpeting and custom custom paint and each with its own full bathroom suite.

Your kitchen is bright and open with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, easy care tile flooring and all kitchen appliances. Create your culinary delights and dine al fresco on your cozy private balcony.

This lovely condo features an attached one car garage and assigned parking space along with full size washer and dryer, no visits to the laundry mat! Also has central heat and air conditioning.

Gated Community with a pool and spa and large community lawn area.
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and Cal State San Marcos

Renters Insurance Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2191008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 Almond Road have any available units?
474 Almond Road has a unit available for $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 474 Almond Road have?
Some of 474 Almond Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 474 Almond Road currently offering any rent specials?
474 Almond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 Almond Road pet-friendly?
No, 474 Almond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 474 Almond Road offer parking?
Yes, 474 Almond Road offers parking.
Does 474 Almond Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 474 Almond Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 Almond Road have a pool?
Yes, 474 Almond Road has a pool.
Does 474 Almond Road have accessible units?
No, 474 Almond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 474 Almond Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 474 Almond Road does not have units with dishwashers.
