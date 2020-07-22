473 Prosperity Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Come and Experience Executive Style Living at an Affordable Price! - Located in the highly desirable area of San Marcos known as Mission Grove! This gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home boasts 2190 sf of living space and features a huge gourmet kitchen with extra large center island, granite counters, upgraded cabinets and opens to the grand living room, making this perfect for large gatherings and entertaining. Additional features include a first floor bedroom with full bath, separate laundry room, spacious courtyard, balcony off the living room and a 2 car attached garage. Community Amenities include tot lots, pool, BBQ and picnic benches. Close to Freeway, Shopping, Restaurants, and Award Winning Schools! Don't miss out on this beauty!



No Smoking

Renter's Insurance Required



Rent: $3100.00

Deposit: $3400.00

Processing Fee: $50.00



(RLNE5536994)