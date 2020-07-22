473 Prosperity Drive

Amenities
Come and Experience Executive Style Living at an Affordable Price! - Located in the highly desirable area of San Marcos known as Mission Grove! This gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home boasts 2190 sf of living space and features a huge gourmet kitchen with extra large center island, granite counters, upgraded cabinets and opens to the grand living room, making this perfect for large gatherings and entertaining. Additional features include a first floor bedroom with full bath, separate laundry room, spacious courtyard, balcony off the living room and a 2 car attached garage. Community Amenities include tot lots, pool, BBQ and picnic benches. Close to Freeway, Shopping, Restaurants, and Award Winning Schools! Don't miss out on this beauty!
No Smoking
Renter's Insurance Required
Rent: $3100.00
Deposit: $3400.00
Processing Fee: $50.00
Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult
Shown by appointment only. Please call 760-585-1757 to schedule an appointment.
