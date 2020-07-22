All apartments in San Marcos
473 Prosperity Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

473 Prosperity Drive

473 Prosperity Dr · No Longer Available
Location

473 Prosperity Dr, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Come and Experience Executive Style Living at an Affordable Price! - Located in the highly desirable area of San Marcos known as Mission Grove! This gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home boasts 2190 sf of living space and features a huge gourmet kitchen with extra large center island, granite counters, upgraded cabinets and opens to the grand living room, making this perfect for large gatherings and entertaining. Additional features include a first floor bedroom with full bath, separate laundry room, spacious courtyard, balcony off the living room and a 2 car attached garage. Community Amenities include tot lots, pool, BBQ and picnic benches. Close to Freeway, Shopping, Restaurants, and Award Winning Schools! Don't miss out on this beauty!

No Smoking
Renter's Insurance Required

Rent: $3100.00
Deposit: $3400.00
Processing Fee: $50.00

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Shown by appointment only. Please call 760-585-1757 to schedule an appointment.

(RLNE5536994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 473 Prosperity Drive have any available units?
473 Prosperity Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 473 Prosperity Drive have?
Some of 473 Prosperity Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 473 Prosperity Drive currently offering any rent specials?
473 Prosperity Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 473 Prosperity Drive pet-friendly?
No, 473 Prosperity Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 473 Prosperity Drive offer parking?
Yes, 473 Prosperity Drive offers parking.
Does 473 Prosperity Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 473 Prosperity Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 473 Prosperity Drive have a pool?
Yes, 473 Prosperity Drive has a pool.
Does 473 Prosperity Drive have accessible units?
No, 473 Prosperity Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 473 Prosperity Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 473 Prosperity Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
