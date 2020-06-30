Rent Calculator
Last updated April 20 2019 at 2:00 PM
430 Camino Hermoso
430 Camino Hermoso
·
No Longer Available
Location
430 Camino Hermoso, San Marcos, CA 92078
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home built in 2003**Freshly painted**New Carpets through out** low maintenance yard**Gated community**all bedrooms are up stair's**Laundry is upstairs as well**Vacant
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 430 Camino Hermoso have any available units?
430 Camino Hermoso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, CA
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 430 Camino Hermoso have?
Some of 430 Camino Hermoso's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 430 Camino Hermoso currently offering any rent specials?
430 Camino Hermoso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Camino Hermoso pet-friendly?
No, 430 Camino Hermoso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 430 Camino Hermoso offer parking?
Yes, 430 Camino Hermoso offers parking.
Does 430 Camino Hermoso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Camino Hermoso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Camino Hermoso have a pool?
No, 430 Camino Hermoso does not have a pool.
Does 430 Camino Hermoso have accessible units?
No, 430 Camino Hermoso does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Camino Hermoso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Camino Hermoso has units with dishwashers.
