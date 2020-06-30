All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 430 Camino Hermoso.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
430 Camino Hermoso
Last updated April 20 2019 at 2:00 PM

430 Camino Hermoso

430 Camino Hermoso · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

430 Camino Hermoso, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home built in 2003**Freshly painted**New Carpets through out** low maintenance yard**Gated community**all bedrooms are up stair's**Laundry is upstairs as well**Vacant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Camino Hermoso have any available units?
430 Camino Hermoso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Camino Hermoso have?
Some of 430 Camino Hermoso's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Camino Hermoso currently offering any rent specials?
430 Camino Hermoso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Camino Hermoso pet-friendly?
No, 430 Camino Hermoso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 430 Camino Hermoso offer parking?
Yes, 430 Camino Hermoso offers parking.
Does 430 Camino Hermoso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Camino Hermoso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Camino Hermoso have a pool?
No, 430 Camino Hermoso does not have a pool.
Does 430 Camino Hermoso have accessible units?
No, 430 Camino Hermoso does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Camino Hermoso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Camino Hermoso has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego