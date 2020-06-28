Rent Calculator
412 Carlo St
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM
1 of 21
412 Carlo St
412 Carlo Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
412 Carlo Street, San Marcos, CA 92078
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Bonnie Maloney Bonnie@BonnieMaloney.com VAHomesForSaleSanDiego.com SDCountyHomesForSale.com 760-613-6889 NYBonnie123@gmail.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 412 Carlo St have any available units?
412 Carlo St doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Marcos, CA
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 412 Carlo St have?
Some of 412 Carlo St's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 412 Carlo St currently offering any rent specials?
412 Carlo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Carlo St pet-friendly?
No, 412 Carlo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 412 Carlo St offer parking?
Yes, 412 Carlo St offers parking.
Does 412 Carlo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Carlo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Carlo St have a pool?
Yes, 412 Carlo St has a pool.
Does 412 Carlo St have accessible units?
No, 412 Carlo St does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Carlo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Carlo St has units with dishwashers.
