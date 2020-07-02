Rent Calculator
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM
341 Mission Villas Road
341 Mission Villas Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
341 Mission Villas Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome 3 BD 3 BA Townhome with 2 car attached garage. Close to all San Marcos has to offer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 341 Mission Villas Road have any available units?
341 Mission Villas Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, CA
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
Is 341 Mission Villas Road currently offering any rent specials?
341 Mission Villas Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Mission Villas Road pet-friendly?
No, 341 Mission Villas Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 341 Mission Villas Road offer parking?
Yes, 341 Mission Villas Road offers parking.
Does 341 Mission Villas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 Mission Villas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Mission Villas Road have a pool?
No, 341 Mission Villas Road does not have a pool.
Does 341 Mission Villas Road have accessible units?
No, 341 Mission Villas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Mission Villas Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 Mission Villas Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Mission Villas Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 Mission Villas Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
