All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 298 Marquette Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
298 Marquette Ave
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:09 AM

298 Marquette Ave

298 Marquette Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Village O
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

298 Marquette Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
Beautiful 3Bd 21/2 Bath Townhome - Property Id: 111345

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111345
Property Id 111345

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4811806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 Marquette Ave have any available units?
298 Marquette Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 298 Marquette Ave have?
Some of 298 Marquette Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 298 Marquette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
298 Marquette Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 Marquette Ave pet-friendly?
No, 298 Marquette Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 298 Marquette Ave offer parking?
No, 298 Marquette Ave does not offer parking.
Does 298 Marquette Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 298 Marquette Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 Marquette Ave have a pool?
No, 298 Marquette Ave does not have a pool.
Does 298 Marquette Ave have accessible units?
No, 298 Marquette Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 298 Marquette Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 298 Marquette Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego