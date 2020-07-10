Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 298 Marquette Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
298 Marquette Ave
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:09 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
298 Marquette Ave
298 Marquette Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Village O
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
298 Marquette Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
Beautiful 3Bd 21/2 Bath Townhome - Property Id: 111345
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111345
Property Id 111345
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4811806)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 298 Marquette Ave have any available units?
298 Marquette Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, CA
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 298 Marquette Ave have?
Some of 298 Marquette Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 298 Marquette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
298 Marquette Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 Marquette Ave pet-friendly?
No, 298 Marquette Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 298 Marquette Ave offer parking?
No, 298 Marquette Ave does not offer parking.
Does 298 Marquette Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 298 Marquette Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 Marquette Ave have a pool?
No, 298 Marquette Ave does not have a pool.
Does 298 Marquette Ave have accessible units?
No, 298 Marquette Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 298 Marquette Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 298 Marquette Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Similar Pages
San Marcos 1 Bedrooms
San Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with Pools
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places
San Marcos Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Riverside, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Escondido, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CA
El Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CA
Temecula, CA
San Clemente, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Village O
Apartments Near Colleges
Palomar College
California State University-San Marcos
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego