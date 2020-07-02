All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated January 26 2020 at 8:27 AM

256 Aurora Ave

256 Aurora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

256 Aurora Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
cats allowed
Great town home in great location. Close to everything. Walk to shopping center and CSUSM. Nice size patio with great view. No units directly behind. 1 car garage with 1 permit parking and guest parking available. Nice community with family and kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Aurora Ave have any available units?
256 Aurora Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 256 Aurora Ave have?
Some of 256 Aurora Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Aurora Ave currently offering any rent specials?
256 Aurora Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Aurora Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 256 Aurora Ave is pet friendly.
Does 256 Aurora Ave offer parking?
Yes, 256 Aurora Ave offers parking.
Does 256 Aurora Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 256 Aurora Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Aurora Ave have a pool?
No, 256 Aurora Ave does not have a pool.
Does 256 Aurora Ave have accessible units?
No, 256 Aurora Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Aurora Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 Aurora Ave has units with dishwashers.

