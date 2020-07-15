All apartments in San Marcos
2542 Antlers Way

2542 Antlers Way · No Longer Available
Location

2542 Antlers Way, San Marcos, CA 92078
University Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2542 Antlers Way have any available units?
2542 Antlers Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2542 Antlers Way have?
Some of 2542 Antlers Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 Antlers Way currently offering any rent specials?
2542 Antlers Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 Antlers Way pet-friendly?
No, 2542 Antlers Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 2542 Antlers Way offer parking?
No, 2542 Antlers Way does not offer parking.
Does 2542 Antlers Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2542 Antlers Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 Antlers Way have a pool?
Yes, 2542 Antlers Way has a pool.
Does 2542 Antlers Way have accessible units?
No, 2542 Antlers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 Antlers Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2542 Antlers Way has units with dishwashers.
