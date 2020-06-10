2491 Antlers Way - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

3 level town

ground floor 2 car garage

2nd floor living area/kitchen/half bath

3rd floor bedrooms/baths/washer/dryer

Magnolia Community!



Unfurnished $2650/mnth

3bed/2.5 bath 1412 sq/ft San Marcos 3 level town home:



-2 car garage ground level

-living/kitchen/half bath 2nd floor

-bedrooms, washer/dryer 3rd floor



3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1412sq/ft tri-level townhouse in the Magnolia community with convenience to major roadways, great schools and shopping. Features & Large open and spacious kitchen/living room with granite countertop, central heating and A/C. Washer/dryer in condo, carpeted bedrooms.

Community pool/spa/bbqs. Water included, tenant responsible for SDGE, trash, internet/cable.



Credit check, 2.5 x rent in verifiable income small pet considered with owner approval. available Oct 1st, no sec 8



questions/showings contact

Andrew #858-333-9083

cap204@gmail.com