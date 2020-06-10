All apartments in San Marcos
2491 Antlers Way - 1

2491 Antlers Way · No Longer Available
Location

2491 Antlers Way, San Marcos, CA 92078
University Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
3 level town
ground floor 2 car garage
2nd floor living area/kitchen/half bath
3rd floor bedrooms/baths/washer/dryer
Magnolia Community!

Unfurnished $2650/mnth
3bed/2.5 bath 1412 sq/ft San Marcos 3 level town home:

-2 car garage ground level
-living/kitchen/half bath 2nd floor
-bedrooms, washer/dryer 3rd floor

3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1412sq/ft tri-level townhouse in the Magnolia community with convenience to major roadways, great schools and shopping. Features & Large open and spacious kitchen/living room with granite countertop, central heating and A/C. Washer/dryer in condo, carpeted bedrooms.
Community pool/spa/bbqs. Water included, tenant responsible for SDGE, trash, internet/cable.

Credit check, 2.5 x rent in verifiable income small pet considered with owner approval. available Oct 1st, no sec 8

questions/showings contact
Andrew #858-333-9083
cap204@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2491 Antlers Way - 1 have any available units?
2491 Antlers Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2491 Antlers Way - 1 have?
Some of 2491 Antlers Way - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2491 Antlers Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2491 Antlers Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2491 Antlers Way - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2491 Antlers Way - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2491 Antlers Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2491 Antlers Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 2491 Antlers Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2491 Antlers Way - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2491 Antlers Way - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2491 Antlers Way - 1 has a pool.
Does 2491 Antlers Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2491 Antlers Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2491 Antlers Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2491 Antlers Way - 1 has units with dishwashers.
