2486 Antlers Way

Amenities
Private end unit located in Magnolia at Old Creek Ranch near San Elijo Hills & La Costa. This popular plan 9 features 3Bd + Study/Office (opt. 4th Bedroom) & 3.5 Baths w/designer upgrades thru/out incl. spacious gourmet kitchen w/premium counter tops, large center island, covered balcony, tile & carpet flooring, ceiling fans, plantation shutters & more! Washer/dryer/fridge & water included! Magnolia community includes resort-style amenities: pool, spa, bbq area, tot lot & more! NO PETS. Mid July move-in.