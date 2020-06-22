All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 2486 Antlers Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
2486 Antlers Way
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:24 AM

2486 Antlers Way

2486 Antlers · (760) 471-5098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2486 Antlers, San Marcos, CA 92078
University Commons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1649 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Private end unit located in Magnolia at Old Creek Ranch near San Elijo Hills & La Costa. This popular plan 9 features 3Bd + Study/Office (opt. 4th Bedroom) & 3.5 Baths w/designer upgrades thru/out incl. spacious gourmet kitchen w/premium counter tops, large center island, covered balcony, tile & carpet flooring, ceiling fans, plantation shutters & more! Washer/dryer/fridge & water included! Magnolia community includes resort-style amenities: pool, spa, bbq area, tot lot & more! NO PETS. Mid July move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2486 Antlers Way have any available units?
2486 Antlers Way has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2486 Antlers Way have?
Some of 2486 Antlers Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2486 Antlers Way currently offering any rent specials?
2486 Antlers Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2486 Antlers Way pet-friendly?
No, 2486 Antlers Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 2486 Antlers Way offer parking?
No, 2486 Antlers Way does not offer parking.
Does 2486 Antlers Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2486 Antlers Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2486 Antlers Way have a pool?
Yes, 2486 Antlers Way has a pool.
Does 2486 Antlers Way have accessible units?
No, 2486 Antlers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2486 Antlers Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2486 Antlers Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2486 Antlers Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity