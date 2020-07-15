Rent Calculator
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
241 MARQUETTE
241 Marquette Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
241 Marquette Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 241 MARQUETTE have any available units?
241 MARQUETTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, CA
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 241 MARQUETTE have?
Some of 241 MARQUETTE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 241 MARQUETTE currently offering any rent specials?
241 MARQUETTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 MARQUETTE pet-friendly?
No, 241 MARQUETTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 241 MARQUETTE offer parking?
No, 241 MARQUETTE does not offer parking.
Does 241 MARQUETTE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 MARQUETTE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 MARQUETTE have a pool?
Yes, 241 MARQUETTE has a pool.
Does 241 MARQUETTE have accessible units?
No, 241 MARQUETTE does not have accessible units.
Does 241 MARQUETTE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 MARQUETTE has units with dishwashers.
