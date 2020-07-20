All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:21 PM

220 Woodland Parkway

Location

220 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
1 Bedroom, 1 bathroom downstairs condo in the Mission Park community. Living room has a fireplace, tile flooring, a wall AC unit, and slider door out to a patio. New paint throughout, new carpet in the bedrooms. Washer and dryer located in hall closet. Community has pool and spa. Walking distance to Mission Hills High School, Woodland Park Middle School, Albertsons shopping center, and Woodland Park. Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Woodland Parkway have any available units?
220 Woodland Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Woodland Parkway have?
Some of 220 Woodland Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Woodland Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
220 Woodland Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Woodland Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 220 Woodland Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 220 Woodland Parkway offer parking?
No, 220 Woodland Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 220 Woodland Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Woodland Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Woodland Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 220 Woodland Parkway has a pool.
Does 220 Woodland Parkway have accessible units?
No, 220 Woodland Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Woodland Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Woodland Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
