- Stylish one bedroom condo in beautiful San Marcos. Located close to shopping, churches, schools and Cal State San Marcos. Easy access to HWY 78 and much more. Come see this nice upstairs, corner unit before it's gone!
(RLNE5688022)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 217 Woodland Parkway #224 have any available units?
217 Woodland Parkway #224 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 217 Woodland Parkway #224 currently offering any rent specials?
217 Woodland Parkway #224 is not currently offering any rent specials.