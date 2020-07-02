All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 217 Woodland Parkway #224.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
217 Woodland Parkway #224
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

217 Woodland Parkway #224

217 Woodland Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

217 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Stylish one bedroom condo in beautiful San Marcos. Located close to shopping, churches, schools and Cal State San Marcos. Easy access to HWY 78 and much more. Come see this nice upstairs, corner unit before it's gone!

(RLNE5688022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Woodland Parkway #224 have any available units?
217 Woodland Parkway #224 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 217 Woodland Parkway #224 currently offering any rent specials?
217 Woodland Parkway #224 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Woodland Parkway #224 pet-friendly?
No, 217 Woodland Parkway #224 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 217 Woodland Parkway #224 offer parking?
No, 217 Woodland Parkway #224 does not offer parking.
Does 217 Woodland Parkway #224 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Woodland Parkway #224 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Woodland Parkway #224 have a pool?
No, 217 Woodland Parkway #224 does not have a pool.
Does 217 Woodland Parkway #224 have accessible units?
No, 217 Woodland Parkway #224 does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Woodland Parkway #224 have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Woodland Parkway #224 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Woodland Parkway #224 have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Woodland Parkway #224 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego