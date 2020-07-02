Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 2155 Goya Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
2155 Goya Place
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:18 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2155 Goya Place
2155 Goya Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2155 Goya Place, San Marcos, CA 92078
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This 3143 square foot single family home has 4 bedrooms and 3.0 bathrooms. It is located at 2155 Goya Pl San Marcos, California.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2155 Goya Place have any available units?
2155 Goya Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, CA
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2155 Goya Place have?
Some of 2155 Goya Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2155 Goya Place currently offering any rent specials?
2155 Goya Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 Goya Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2155 Goya Place is pet friendly.
Does 2155 Goya Place offer parking?
Yes, 2155 Goya Place offers parking.
Does 2155 Goya Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 Goya Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 Goya Place have a pool?
No, 2155 Goya Place does not have a pool.
Does 2155 Goya Place have accessible units?
Yes, 2155 Goya Place has accessible units.
Does 2155 Goya Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2155 Goya Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Similar Pages
San Marcos 1 Bedroom Apartments
San Marcos 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Marcos Apartments with Pools
San Marcos Pet Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Riverside, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Escondido, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CA
El Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CA
Temecula, CA
San Clemente, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Village O
Apartments Near Colleges
Palomar College
California State University-San Marcos
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego