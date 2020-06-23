All apartments in San Marcos
2055 Silverado St.
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

2055 Silverado St.

2055 Silverado Street · No Longer Available
Location

2055 Silverado Street, San Marcos, CA 92078
University Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals Lic. #01502169 760-436-5111 http://www.lchomes.com Beautifully remodeled corner unit town home. Fantastic townhouse in San Elijo Hills! 2 bdrm plus loft. Great epoxy garage floor, roll-up garage door, beautiful kitchen back splash. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Formal living room with wood floors, fireplace, & vaulted ceilings. Crown molding & other nice upgrades. Master bdrm on its own level. Available early July!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 Silverado St. have any available units?
2055 Silverado St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2055 Silverado St. have?
Some of 2055 Silverado St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2055 Silverado St. currently offering any rent specials?
2055 Silverado St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 Silverado St. pet-friendly?
No, 2055 Silverado St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 2055 Silverado St. offer parking?
Yes, 2055 Silverado St. does offer parking.
Does 2055 Silverado St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2055 Silverado St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 Silverado St. have a pool?
Yes, 2055 Silverado St. has a pool.
Does 2055 Silverado St. have accessible units?
No, 2055 Silverado St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 Silverado St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2055 Silverado St. has units with dishwashers.
