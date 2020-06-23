2055 Silverado St.

Amenities
Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals Lic. #01502169 760-436-5111 http://www.lchomes.com Beautifully remodeled corner unit town home. Fantastic townhouse in San Elijo Hills! 2 bdrm plus loft. Great epoxy garage floor, roll-up garage door, beautiful kitchen back splash. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Formal living room with wood floors, fireplace, & vaulted ceilings. Crown molding & other nice upgrades. Master bdrm on its own level. Available early July!