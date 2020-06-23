2055 Silverado St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals Lic. #01502169 760-436-5111 http://www.lchomes.com Beautifully remodeled corner unit town home. Fantastic townhouse in San Elijo Hills! 2 bdrm plus loft. Great epoxy garage floor, roll-up garage door, beautiful kitchen back splash. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Formal living room with wood floors, fireplace, & vaulted ceilings. Crown molding & other nice upgrades. Master bdrm on its own level. Available early July!