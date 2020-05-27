All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 2010 W San Marcos Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
2010 W San Marcos Blvd
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

2010 W San Marcos Blvd

2010 W San Marcos Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2010 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 W San Marcos Blvd have any available units?
2010 W San Marcos Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 W San Marcos Blvd have?
Some of 2010 W San Marcos Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 W San Marcos Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2010 W San Marcos Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 W San Marcos Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2010 W San Marcos Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 2010 W San Marcos Blvd offer parking?
No, 2010 W San Marcos Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2010 W San Marcos Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2010 W San Marcos Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 W San Marcos Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2010 W San Marcos Blvd has a pool.
Does 2010 W San Marcos Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2010 W San Marcos Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 W San Marcos Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 W San Marcos Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego