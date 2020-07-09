All apartments in San Marcos
1898 Matin Circle #189

1898 Matin Circle · (442) 245-8013
Location

1898 Matin Circle, San Marcos, CA 92069

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1898 Matin Circle #189 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
1898 Matin Circle #189 Available 08/05/20 Fabulous Upgraded Condo in the Ambiance community of San Marcos - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE!

Located in the park-like Ambiance community, this former model home boasts many upgrades: plantation shutters, designer paint colors, tile floors in the living areas and luxury vinyl plank for your bedrooms.

In the kitchen are beautiful contemporary cabinets, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All kitchen appliances are included. You'll love the high ceilings and your very private patio for al fresco dining.

Residents have two parking spaces, one near the front-door and a single-car garage. The garage has extra space and a built-in storage cabinet. Water and trash are included in rent.

The Ambiance community enjoys an excellent hilltop location where residents can enjoy a cool breeze. There are a pool and spa (not far from the condo), 3 tot lots, picnic area and a landscaped walking trail. Through the back gate, residents can access a park and are a short walk to a shopping complex. Walking distance to Knob Hill Elementary School. Close to shopping and freeways 78 and 15.

Small pet under 20 lbs upon app
Renters Insurance Required

(RLNE5889209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1898 Matin Circle #189 have any available units?
1898 Matin Circle #189 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1898 Matin Circle #189 have?
Some of 1898 Matin Circle #189's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1898 Matin Circle #189 currently offering any rent specials?
1898 Matin Circle #189 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1898 Matin Circle #189 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1898 Matin Circle #189 is pet friendly.
Does 1898 Matin Circle #189 offer parking?
Yes, 1898 Matin Circle #189 offers parking.
Does 1898 Matin Circle #189 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1898 Matin Circle #189 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1898 Matin Circle #189 have a pool?
Yes, 1898 Matin Circle #189 has a pool.
Does 1898 Matin Circle #189 have accessible units?
No, 1898 Matin Circle #189 does not have accessible units.
Does 1898 Matin Circle #189 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1898 Matin Circle #189 does not have units with dishwashers.
