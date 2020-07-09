Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage hot tub

1898 Matin Circle #189 Available 08/05/20 Fabulous Upgraded Condo in the Ambiance community of San Marcos - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE!



Located in the park-like Ambiance community, this former model home boasts many upgrades: plantation shutters, designer paint colors, tile floors in the living areas and luxury vinyl plank for your bedrooms.



In the kitchen are beautiful contemporary cabinets, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All kitchen appliances are included. You'll love the high ceilings and your very private patio for al fresco dining.



Residents have two parking spaces, one near the front-door and a single-car garage. The garage has extra space and a built-in storage cabinet. Water and trash are included in rent.



The Ambiance community enjoys an excellent hilltop location where residents can enjoy a cool breeze. There are a pool and spa (not far from the condo), 3 tot lots, picnic area and a landscaped walking trail. Through the back gate, residents can access a park and are a short walk to a shopping complex. Walking distance to Knob Hill Elementary School. Close to shopping and freeways 78 and 15.



Small pet under 20 lbs upon app

Renters Insurance Required



