All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1716 Morgans Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1716 Morgans Ave.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

1716 Morgans Ave.

1716 Morgans Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1716 Morgans Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
1716 Morgans Ave. Available 02/09/20 CLOSE TO ALL - HIGHLY UPGRADED TRI-LEVEL HOME - PETS OKAY - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!

This lovely tri-level home has it all! Open kitchen to the living room and dining room; granite counter-tops; built-in office area; upgraded bathrooms. Walk to San Elijo.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Central A/C
- Lots Natural Light
- Dual Sinks in Master Bath
- Walk- in Closet
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Central Heat
- Private Patio
- Tile Floor
- Attached Garage
- Recessed Lighting
- Washer
- Gas Dryer
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Mirrored Closets
- Quality grade Carpet
- Granite Counter-tops
- Corner Unit
- Walk to Restaurants
- Walking Distance to Shops
- Hiking and biking trails
- Ample guest parking

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Morgans Corner HOA
- Community Dog Run
- Community Swimming Pool
- Community Spa
- Walking trails

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached 2 Car Garage
HOA NAME: Morgans Corner HOA
YEAR BUILT: 2003
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $30.00 per month.
- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, gardener
- Owner is responsible for HOA
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4545063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Morgans Ave. have any available units?
1716 Morgans Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 Morgans Ave. have?
Some of 1716 Morgans Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Morgans Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Morgans Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Morgans Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 Morgans Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1716 Morgans Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Morgans Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1716 Morgans Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1716 Morgans Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Morgans Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 1716 Morgans Ave. has a pool.
Does 1716 Morgans Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1716 Morgans Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Morgans Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 Morgans Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego