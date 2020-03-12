Amenities

1716 Morgans Ave. Available 02/09/20 CLOSE TO ALL - HIGHLY UPGRADED TRI-LEVEL HOME - PETS OKAY - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!



This lovely tri-level home has it all! Open kitchen to the living room and dining room; granite counter-tops; built-in office area; upgraded bathrooms. Walk to San Elijo.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Central A/C

- Lots Natural Light

- Dual Sinks in Master Bath

- Walk- in Closet

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Central Heat

- Private Patio

- Tile Floor

- Attached Garage

- Recessed Lighting

- Washer

- Gas Dryer

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Mirrored Closets

- Quality grade Carpet

- Granite Counter-tops

- Corner Unit

- Walk to Restaurants

- Walking Distance to Shops

- Hiking and biking trails

- Ample guest parking



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is Morgans Corner HOA

- Community Dog Run

- Community Swimming Pool

- Community Spa

- Walking trails



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached 2 Car Garage

HOA NAME: Morgans Corner HOA

YEAR BUILT: 2003

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $30.00 per month.

- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, gardener

- Owner is responsible for HOA

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.



WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!



Beyond Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)



CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799



