1633 Avery Rd.

LIGHT & BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM TOWN HOME IN SAN ELIJO HILLS!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This beautiful 3 bedroom home in the highly sought after community of Morgans Corner is just what you are looking for. The open floor plan of the first floor includes a beautiful kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook, a spacious dining room and the bright and open living room with a gorgeous built-in entertainment center. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms. Laundry is inside the home with full size, front loading, washer and dryer. The home has a 2 car attached garage as well as access to the community pool and spa.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Oven, Dishwasher & Microwave

- Trash Compactor

- Full Size Washer

- Full size Dryer

- Laundry Room, Shutters, Upgraded Kitchen, Private Patio, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Nook, BBQ in Patio



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Morgans Corner HOA

- Community Swimming Pool

- Community Spa



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage

HOA NAME: Morgans Corner HOA

YEAR BUILT: 2003

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Located at end of the condo. Mailbox #13

FLOOD ZONE: No



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $30 per pet per month

- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet & gardener

- Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month

- Owner is responsible for HOA, SEH fees

- Tenant must carry renters insurance



Security deposit and first months move-in funds to be in the form of a cashiers check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our

Website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications

Processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to

Our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and

Without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the

Next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their

Application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere

To site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional

Paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each

Applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also

Verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we

Will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not

Processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not

Guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the

Lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available

Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent

Contracted to represent the owner of this property.



(RLNE5658544)