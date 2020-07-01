All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1633 Avery Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1633 Avery Rd.
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

1633 Avery Rd.

1633 Avery Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1633 Avery Road, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
LIGHT & BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM TOWN HOME IN SAN ELIJO HILLS!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This beautiful 3 bedroom home in the highly sought after community of Morgans Corner is just what you are looking for. The open floor plan of the first floor includes a beautiful kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook, a spacious dining room and the bright and open living room with a gorgeous built-in entertainment center. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms. Laundry is inside the home with full size, front loading, washer and dryer. The home has a 2 car attached garage as well as access to the community pool and spa.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Oven, Dishwasher & Microwave
- Trash Compactor
- Full Size Washer
- Full size Dryer
- Laundry Room, Shutters, Upgraded Kitchen, Private Patio, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Nook, BBQ in Patio

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- HOA Name is Morgans Corner HOA
- Community Swimming Pool
- Community Spa

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage
HOA NAME: Morgans Corner HOA
YEAR BUILT: 2003
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Located at end of the condo. Mailbox #13
FLOOD ZONE: No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $30 per pet per month
- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet & gardener
- Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for HOA, SEH fees
- Tenant must carry renters insurance

Security deposit and first months move-in funds to be in the form of a cashiers check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
Website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
Processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
Our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
Without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
Next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
Application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
To site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
Paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
Applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
Verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
Will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
Processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
Guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
Lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
Contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
You a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
Us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5658544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Avery Rd. have any available units?
1633 Avery Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 Avery Rd. have?
Some of 1633 Avery Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Avery Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Avery Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Avery Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1633 Avery Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1633 Avery Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1633 Avery Rd. offers parking.
Does 1633 Avery Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1633 Avery Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Avery Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 1633 Avery Rd. has a pool.
Does 1633 Avery Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1633 Avery Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Avery Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 Avery Rd. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego