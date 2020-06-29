1608 Hope Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful townhome located in gated Springfield community at San Elijo Hills. Lovely corner unit featuring 2 Bedrooms/2.25 Baths + Office/Loft w/French doors (opt. 3rd bedroom) + a spacious balcony off the living room w/fireplace, fresh paint, newer flooring & separate dining area w/tiled floors. The master bed/bath offers separate dual vanity sinks & walk-in closet. Equipped w/fridge, washer/dryer, a/c & 2 car attached garage. Community pool/spa, walking trails & more! Sorry, no pets. Available May 1st.