1608 Hope Street
1608 Hope Street

1608 Hope Street · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Hope Street, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful townhome located in gated Springfield community at San Elijo Hills. Lovely corner unit featuring 2 Bedrooms/2.25 Baths + Office/Loft w/French doors (opt. 3rd bedroom) + a spacious balcony off the living room w/fireplace, fresh paint, newer flooring & separate dining area w/tiled floors. The master bed/bath offers separate dual vanity sinks & walk-in closet. Equipped w/fridge, washer/dryer, a/c & 2 car attached garage. Community pool/spa, walking trails & more! Sorry, no pets. Available May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Hope Street have any available units?
1608 Hope Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Hope Street have?
Some of 1608 Hope Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Hope Street currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Hope Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Hope Street pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Hope Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1608 Hope Street offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Hope Street offers parking.
Does 1608 Hope Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 Hope Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Hope Street have a pool?
Yes, 1608 Hope Street has a pool.
Does 1608 Hope Street have accessible units?
No, 1608 Hope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Hope Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Hope Street has units with dishwashers.

