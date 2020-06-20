All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1607 Avery Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1607 Avery Road
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

1607 Avery Road

1607 Avery Road · (760) 471-5098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1607 Avery Road, San Marcos, CA 92078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
MOVE-IN READY! Amazing townhome located in Morgans Corner at San Elijo Hills featuring a courtyard entry + a bright & open plan boasting 3 BEDROOM/3.5 BATH with 3rd bedroom set as a great Media Room, granite counters in kitchen/bath, upgraded appliances, living room with media niche, ELECTRIC SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT, custom lighting, hardwood flooring at 1st floor, newer carpet & more! 2 car garage, a/c, Fridge/Washer/Dryer. Walk to town center, schools, restaurants, parks & more! Community Pool/Spa. Sorry, no pets. Immediate Move-in OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Avery Road have any available units?
1607 Avery Road has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 Avery Road have?
Some of 1607 Avery Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 Avery Road currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Avery Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Avery Road pet-friendly?
No, 1607 Avery Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1607 Avery Road offer parking?
Yes, 1607 Avery Road does offer parking.
Does 1607 Avery Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 Avery Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Avery Road have a pool?
Yes, 1607 Avery Road has a pool.
Does 1607 Avery Road have accessible units?
No, 1607 Avery Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Avery Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 Avery Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1607 Avery Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity