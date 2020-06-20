1607 Avery Road

Amenities
MOVE-IN READY! Amazing townhome located in Morgans Corner at San Elijo Hills featuring a courtyard entry + a bright & open plan boasting 3 BEDROOM/3.5 BATH with 3rd bedroom set as a great Media Room, granite counters in kitchen/bath, upgraded appliances, living room with media niche, ELECTRIC SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT, custom lighting, hardwood flooring at 1st floor, newer carpet & more! 2 car garage, a/c, Fridge/Washer/Dryer. Walk to town center, schools, restaurants, parks & more! Community Pool/Spa. Sorry, no pets. Immediate Move-in OK