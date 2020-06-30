1557 Stargaze Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking hot tub

STUNNING FORMER MODEL WITH PANORAMIC MOUNTAIN, LAKE & PEEK OCEAN VIEWS! End of the cul-de-sac in gated Promontory Ridge at San Elijo Hills! Gorgeous 4 Bedroom + OFFICE (optional 5th Bedroom) & 3.5 Bath home with beautiful designer upgrades throughout! Features include an entry level bonus/game room, hardwood & tile flooring, plantation shutters, custom built-ins, gourmet granite kitchen with built-in wine fridge + 4 fireplaces (including master) & A STUNNING ENTERTAINERS' YARD WITH SPA, OUTDOOR FIREPLACE & PANORAMIC VIEWS! Available 06/10/2020.