San Marcos, CA
1557 Stargaze Court
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

1557 Stargaze Court

1557 Stargaze Court · No Longer Available
Location

1557 Stargaze Court, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
hot tub
STUNNING FORMER MODEL WITH PANORAMIC MOUNTAIN, LAKE & PEEK OCEAN VIEWS! End of the cul-de-sac in gated Promontory Ridge at San Elijo Hills! Gorgeous 4 Bedroom + OFFICE (optional 5th Bedroom) & 3.5 Bath home with beautiful designer upgrades throughout! Features include an entry level bonus/game room, hardwood & tile flooring, plantation shutters, custom built-ins, gourmet granite kitchen with built-in wine fridge + 4 fireplaces (including master) & A STUNNING ENTERTAINERS' YARD WITH SPA, OUTDOOR FIREPLACE & PANORAMIC VIEWS! Available 06/10/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1557 Stargaze Court have any available units?
1557 Stargaze Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1557 Stargaze Court have?
Some of 1557 Stargaze Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1557 Stargaze Court currently offering any rent specials?
1557 Stargaze Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1557 Stargaze Court pet-friendly?
No, 1557 Stargaze Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1557 Stargaze Court offer parking?
Yes, 1557 Stargaze Court offers parking.
Does 1557 Stargaze Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1557 Stargaze Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1557 Stargaze Court have a pool?
No, 1557 Stargaze Court does not have a pool.
Does 1557 Stargaze Court have accessible units?
No, 1557 Stargaze Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1557 Stargaze Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1557 Stargaze Court has units with dishwashers.

