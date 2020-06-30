1415 Eclipse Drive

Amenities
FORMER MODEL HOME W/ PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS! Beautiful home located near the top of San Elijo Hills, boasting spectacular ocean, lagoon & mountain views. Features incl. 5 Bd/4.5 Ba & spacious yard w/ view deck, lush landscaping, privacy & amazing views+cozy side courtyard! Upgrades include: crown molding, gourmet granite kitchen, GE Monogram S/S appliances, wood, stone tile & premium carpet flooring, surround sound, master jet tub, 2 fireplaces & more! 3 car garage. NO PETS PREFERRED. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY