Location

1415 Eclipse Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078
San Elijo Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
FORMER MODEL HOME W/ PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS! Beautiful home located near the top of San Elijo Hills, boasting spectacular ocean, lagoon & mountain views. Features incl. 5 Bd/4.5 Ba & spacious yard w/ view deck, lush landscaping, privacy & amazing views+cozy side courtyard! Upgrades include: crown molding, gourmet granite kitchen, GE Monogram S/S appliances, wood, stone tile & premium carpet flooring, surround sound, master jet tub, 2 fireplaces & more! 3 car garage. NO PETS PREFERRED. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

