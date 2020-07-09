131 Diamante Road

Amenities
Rent immediately!!!. Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath and 2 CAR garage – new construction Plan 3. Located in Skyhaus gated neighborhood in Rancho Tesoro in San Marcos. This Townhome is equipped with Solar panels, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances including a 30" 5 burner single oven freestanding range with microwave/hood combo, LG refrigerator, ENERGY STAR qualified dishwasher and a stainless steel single bowl sink. Cabinets feature Shaker style door finish. Recessed can lights and ceiling fan J-boxes.