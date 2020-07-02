All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1298 Avenida Fragata

1298 Avenida Fragata · No Longer Available
Location

1298 Avenida Fragata, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3B/2.5B w/ 2 Car Attached Garage, Washer/Dryer and Large Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in San Marcos featuring approximately 1,652 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature large windows offering great natural light. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Large fenced backyard accessible through living room slider. Separate laundry room includes washer/dryer. Master bedroom features attached bath with dual sinks, large soaking tub, shower stall and walk-in closet!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2775
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H70PyEJwqpI&feature=youtu.be
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: San Marcos
- PARKING: Attached garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: No. Tenant responsible for all utilities (Solar on property for minimal energy bills!)
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 2000

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Retractable screen at front door as-is
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5788559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1298 Avenida Fragata have any available units?
1298 Avenida Fragata doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1298 Avenida Fragata have?
Some of 1298 Avenida Fragata's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1298 Avenida Fragata currently offering any rent specials?
1298 Avenida Fragata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1298 Avenida Fragata pet-friendly?
Yes, 1298 Avenida Fragata is pet friendly.
Does 1298 Avenida Fragata offer parking?
Yes, 1298 Avenida Fragata offers parking.
Does 1298 Avenida Fragata have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1298 Avenida Fragata offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1298 Avenida Fragata have a pool?
No, 1298 Avenida Fragata does not have a pool.
Does 1298 Avenida Fragata have accessible units?
No, 1298 Avenida Fragata does not have accessible units.
Does 1298 Avenida Fragata have units with dishwashers?
No, 1298 Avenida Fragata does not have units with dishwashers.

