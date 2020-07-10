All apartments in San Marcos
1248 Highbluff Avenue

1248 Highbluff Avenue
Location

1248 Highbluff Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Lynn Smith 760-519-4533 La Costa Sales & Rentals #01502169 Lovely home in the gated community of Westridge in San Elijo Hills! Open views of mountains & partial ocean views. Premium hardwood floors, designer paint throughout. Custom wood blinds, gourmet kitchen with black appliances. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Cozy gas fireplace in living room, large attached 1-car garage, plus 1 assigned parking space. Central A/C, spacious balcony. 3 story floor plan. Gorgeous community pool & spa. Pet ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 Highbluff Avenue have any available units?
1248 Highbluff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1248 Highbluff Avenue have?
Some of 1248 Highbluff Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 Highbluff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1248 Highbluff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 Highbluff Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1248 Highbluff Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1248 Highbluff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1248 Highbluff Avenue offers parking.
Does 1248 Highbluff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1248 Highbluff Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 Highbluff Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1248 Highbluff Avenue has a pool.
Does 1248 Highbluff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1248 Highbluff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 Highbluff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1248 Highbluff Avenue has units with dishwashers.
