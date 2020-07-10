1248 Highbluff Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Lynn Smith 760-519-4533 La Costa Sales & Rentals #01502169 Lovely home in the gated community of Westridge in San Elijo Hills! Open views of mountains & partial ocean views. Premium hardwood floors, designer paint throughout. Custom wood blinds, gourmet kitchen with black appliances. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Cozy gas fireplace in living room, large attached 1-car garage, plus 1 assigned parking space. Central A/C, spacious balcony. 3 story floor plan. Gorgeous community pool & spa. Pet ok.