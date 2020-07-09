All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1210 Elfin Forest Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM

1210 Elfin Forest Rd

1210 Elfin Forest Road West · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Elfin Forest Road West, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Elfin Forest Rd have any available units?
1210 Elfin Forest Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Elfin Forest Rd have?
Some of 1210 Elfin Forest Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Elfin Forest Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Elfin Forest Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Elfin Forest Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Elfin Forest Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1210 Elfin Forest Rd offer parking?
No, 1210 Elfin Forest Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Elfin Forest Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Elfin Forest Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Elfin Forest Rd have a pool?
No, 1210 Elfin Forest Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Elfin Forest Rd have accessible units?
No, 1210 Elfin Forest Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Elfin Forest Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Elfin Forest Rd has units with dishwashers.

