Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1202 CORTE CIELO

1202 Corte Cielo · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Corte Cielo, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
3 bedroom, 2 bath house on corner lot with double garage & fenced yard - 3 bedroom / 2 bath house with double garage in San Marcos, with double garage and fireplace island that accents the living space of the beautiful home.

A MUST SEE HOUSE - JUST 2 BLOCKS FROM PALOMAR COLLEGE.

CALL LEASING DIRECTOR OLIVER TYSON 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!

Large corner lot with great landscaping and fenced yard and patio.
Carpeted front room and dining room as well as all bedrooms. This unit has a see-through fire place in living room, large dining room. The kitchen has ceramic tiled counter tops and lots of white cabinet space & lots of light. New laminate flooring has been installed.

All three bedrooms are spacious and have lots of closet space. The Master bedroom has wall to wall sliding wardrobe doors. Master bath is modern and has double sinks.

The double garage is extra large. The back yard and patio are fenced and have sliding doors off both the kitchen and dining room.

The sprinkler system has great coverage for the yards and the front yard is maintenance free wood chips.

Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com

625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec, Water, Sewer, Trash)
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required
Dog deposit $350/ea
Large Dog $500/ea
Cat Deposit $300/ea

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call Oliver 619-715-5459 today for more info or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.

-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-

(RLNE4361478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 CORTE CIELO have any available units?
1202 CORTE CIELO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 CORTE CIELO have?
Some of 1202 CORTE CIELO's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 CORTE CIELO currently offering any rent specials?
1202 CORTE CIELO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 CORTE CIELO pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 CORTE CIELO is pet friendly.
Does 1202 CORTE CIELO offer parking?
Yes, 1202 CORTE CIELO offers parking.
Does 1202 CORTE CIELO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 CORTE CIELO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 CORTE CIELO have a pool?
No, 1202 CORTE CIELO does not have a pool.
Does 1202 CORTE CIELO have accessible units?
No, 1202 CORTE CIELO does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 CORTE CIELO have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 CORTE CIELO does not have units with dishwashers.
