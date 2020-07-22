1202 CORTE CIELO

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

3 bedroom, 2 bath house on corner lot with double garage & fenced yard - 3 bedroom / 2 bath house with double garage in San Marcos, with double garage and fireplace island that accents the living space of the beautiful home.



A MUST SEE HOUSE - JUST 2 BLOCKS FROM PALOMAR COLLEGE.



CALL LEASING DIRECTOR OLIVER TYSON 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!



Large corner lot with great landscaping and fenced yard and patio.

Carpeted front room and dining room as well as all bedrooms. This unit has a see-through fire place in living room, large dining room. The kitchen has ceramic tiled counter tops and lots of white cabinet space & lots of light. New laminate flooring has been installed.



All three bedrooms are spacious and have lots of closet space. The Master bedroom has wall to wall sliding wardrobe doors. Master bath is modern and has double sinks.



The double garage is extra large. The back yard and patio are fenced and have sliding doors off both the kitchen and dining room.



The sprinkler system has great coverage for the yards and the front yard is maintenance free wood chips.



Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com



625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec, Water, Sewer, Trash)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Dog deposit $350/ea

Large Dog $500/ea

Cat Deposit $300/ea



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call Oliver 619-715-5459 today for more info or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.



-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-



